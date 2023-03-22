RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 5,000 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley dropped their price target on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

