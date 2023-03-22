Insider Buying: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) CFO Acquires 79,979 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About a.k.a. Brands

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

