Myles B. Mccormick Buys 56,250 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AKA opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

