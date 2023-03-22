Jason W. Reese Purchases 23,638 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 23,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,022.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,717,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,550,448.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $70.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

