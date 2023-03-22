Jason W. Reese Purchases 23,638 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 23,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,022.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,717,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,550,448.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $70.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.