SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Buys 9,786 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

