Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 23,630 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 23,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,649,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,648,573.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GEG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.