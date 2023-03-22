Shane Torchiana Purchases 200,000 Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CEO Shane Torchiana acquired 200,000 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,769,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,036.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bird Global Stock Performance

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

