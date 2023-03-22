Head to Head Survey: TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) versus Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forge Global and TOP Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 98.57%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and TOP Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $68.90 million 4.38 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.21 TOP Financial Group $9.77 million 17.45 $3.49 million N/A N/A

TOP Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

