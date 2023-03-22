Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Head to Head Contrast

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Investors Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.13 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.46 John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A John Hancock Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Investors Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of John Hancock Investors Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Investors Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. John Hancock Investors Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Investors Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats John Hancock Investors Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. John Hancock Investors Trust was formed on January 29, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.