Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $648.70

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 648.70 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 648.94 ($7.97), with a volume of 669573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671.20 ($8.24).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 733.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 754.26.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

