Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $201.00

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 201.06 ($2.47), with a volume of 212657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.60).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 313.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

In other Serica Energy news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,683.04). Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

