Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $160.20

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 158494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.70 ($2.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). In other Spirent Communications news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,894.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,936. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

