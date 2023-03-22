Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $147.37

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 147.92 ($1.82), with a volume of 88376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.80 ($1.86).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £593.08 million, a P/E ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In other news, insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($18,297.88). In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 5,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £7,900 ($9,701.58). Also, insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 8,324 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($18,297.88). Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

