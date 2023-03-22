Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.60

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.78), with a volume of 30701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.40 ($1.87).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective for the company.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

