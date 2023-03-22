Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $141.40

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.40 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.74), with a volume of 34811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.60 ($1.78).

Syncona Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.74. The company has a market capitalization of £972.23 million, a P/E ratio of 466.45 and a beta of 0.24.

About Syncona

(Get Rating)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Featured Stories

