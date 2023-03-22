CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $129.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 130.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 5538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £534.17 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88.

CLS Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CLS

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is -4,210.53%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($22,188.94). Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

