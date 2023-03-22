LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.27

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.27 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.19), with a volume of 318628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

