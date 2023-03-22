Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 125. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quilter traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.97), with a volume of 422068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.86 ($1.01).

QLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.24).

Quilter Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 708.83, a PEG ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

