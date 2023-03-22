UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.50

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.96 ($0.63), with a volume of 40059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.30 ($0.63).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £652.93 million, a P/E ratio of 196.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.90.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

In related news, insider Margaret Littlejohns purchased 20,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($13,999.75). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.