UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.50

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.96 ($0.63), with a volume of 40059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.30 ($0.63).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £652.93 million, a P/E ratio of 196.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.90.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Margaret Littlejohns purchased 20,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($13,999.75). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

