Charif Souki Sells 493,014 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,408,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,749.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tellurian alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

Tellurian Trading Down 0.9 %

TELL stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TELL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.