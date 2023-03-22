Katharine Weymouth Sells 4,304 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Republic Services by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 441,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

