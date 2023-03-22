Douglas K. Howell Sells 2,850 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

