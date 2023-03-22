Zoe Maloney Sells 11,250 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ODP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ODP’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,179,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,600,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

