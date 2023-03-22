Insider Buying: Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Fernando de Roa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$212,700.00 ($142,751.68).

Allkem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.