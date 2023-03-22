Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 7,250 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TransUnion by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,699,000 after buying an additional 210,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,992,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after buying an additional 170,438 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

