Scott B. Helm Acquires 11,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

