Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00.

Trupanion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $99.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.