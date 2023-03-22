Stephen Bohanon Sells 25,141 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 646,985 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.