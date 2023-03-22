Manuel Bronstein Sells 5,335 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

