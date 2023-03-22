Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

