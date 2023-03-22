Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires 3,600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEFGet Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Greif by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.