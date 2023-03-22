Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires 3,600 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greif

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Greif by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

