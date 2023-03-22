Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $175,817.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,597,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,908,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.