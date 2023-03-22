Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Purchases A$162,250.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Rating) insider Mark Menhinnitt acquired 50,000 shares of Downer EDI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$162,250.00 ($108,892.62).

Downer EDI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.

Downer EDI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

