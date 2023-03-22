Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
CMT stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Recommended Stories
