Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.