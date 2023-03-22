Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 52,072 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 52,072 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $151,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 136,520 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $405,464.40.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $36,483.66.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 2,912 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $18,374.72.

On Friday, January 13th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,970 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $57,856.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $933,565.76.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $109,490.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03.

STIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,667,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 138,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

