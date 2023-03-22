Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 8,729 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 300 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $7,068.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

