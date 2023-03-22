Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Purchases 40,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,299.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 10,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 848,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 184,716 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,739,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

