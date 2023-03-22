Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average is $154.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

