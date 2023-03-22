Barry Sloane Acquires 10,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 208.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NewtekOne by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

