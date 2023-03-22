Michael Bless Purchases 1,750 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL – Get Rating) insider Michael Bless purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$60.15 ($40.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,253.75 ($70,640.10).

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 16.39.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.