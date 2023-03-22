Anne Psencik Sells 3,497 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,487.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Psencik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinetik alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00.

Kinetik Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.