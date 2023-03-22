John David Moragne Acquires 5,982 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

