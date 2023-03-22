Jose Miguel Enrich Buys 111,111 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBT opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

