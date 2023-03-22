Murray R. Wise Purchases 10,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE FPI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

