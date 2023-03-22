Todd J. Stein Buys 9,567 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,798.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPOK stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $200 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spok in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Spok by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spok by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

