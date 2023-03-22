Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,684.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLYW opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flywire by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

