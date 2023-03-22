Arthur T. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.42%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

