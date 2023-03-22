Jill R. Penrose Sells 4,795 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.64. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

