Thurman J. Rodgers Purchases 69,557 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enovix

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

