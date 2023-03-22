Thurman J. Rodgers Purchases 69,557 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
