Bastiano Sanna Sells 2,746 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

